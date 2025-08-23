Delhi CM Rekha Gupta gets CRPF cover: What's the catch India Aug 23, 2025

After an attack during a public hearing at her Civil Lines home earlier this week, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta now has Z-category security from the CRPF.

She's protected by a team of 22, including a Close Protection Team that stays with her around the clock.

The Delhi Police will focus on guarding her residence, office, and official events.