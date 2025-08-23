Next Article
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta gets CRPF cover: What's the catch
After an attack during a public hearing at her Civil Lines home earlier this week, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta now has Z-category security from the CRPF.
She's protected by a team of 22, including a Close Protection Team that stays with her around the clock.
The Delhi Police will focus on guarding her residence, office, and official events.
Security upgrade comes after recent audits flagged gaps
This upgrade isn't just about more guards—it's a response to real security gaps found in recent audits, like low walls and CCTV blind spots around her home.
Now, there'll be tighter visitor checks and better vehicles in her convoy. These changes aim to keep Gupta safe during public events.