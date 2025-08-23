Next Article
Nitish Katara murder convict seeks early release
Vikas Yadav, convicted for the 2002 Nitish Katara murder, is asking the Delhi High Court for early release after serving over 23 years of his 25-year sentence.
He was sentenced back in 2008 and is seeking release after serving more than 23 years of his 25-year sentence.
Yadav's lawyer argues against Nitish's mother's stance
The next hearing is set for September 2. Yadav's lawyer says the court shouldn't block his remission and is also seeking interim bail so Yadav can get married and pay a ₹54 lakh fine.
On the other side, Nitish Katara's mother strongly opposes his release, pointing to Supreme Court rulings from 2016 and 2017 that go against Yadav's request.
The court will dig deeper into these arguments at the upcoming session.