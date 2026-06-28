Delhi CM Rekha Gupta joins 'Clean Delhi' Yamuna revival drive
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta joined volunteers in the "Clean Delhi with CM" drive at Chilla village Ghat, rallying locals and volunteers to help revive the Yamuna River.
She called the Yamuna Delhi's "memory, culture, and lifeline," reminding everyone that keeping it clean is something both citizens and the government need to do together.
Sewage upgrades, porta cabins, weekly drives
Gupta laid out some action steps: upgrading sewage treatment plants, building more local treatment facilities, expanding sewer lines, and stopping untreated waste from reaching the river.
Porta cabins are also popping up across parts of the city for respectful disposal of puja materials.
Plus, expect weekly drives focused on cleaning up, planting trees, and getting more people involved, because a cleaner Yamuna is a team effort.