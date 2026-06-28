Delhi CM Rekha Gupta joins 'Clean Delhi' Yamuna revival drive India Jun 28, 2026

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta joined volunteers in the "Clean Delhi with CM" drive at Chilla village Ghat, rallying locals and volunteers to help revive the Yamuna River.

She called the Yamuna Delhi's "memory, culture, and lifeline," reminding everyone that keeping it clean is something both citizens and the government need to do together.