Delhi CM Rekha Gupta lays foundation for 3 landfill plants
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta laid the foundation stone for waste processing facilities at Okhla, Ghazipur, and Singhola.
After reclaiming 100 acres from old landfill sites in the past year and a half, these new facilities are all about tackling both everyday trash and construction debris, so we do not end up with more giant garbage mounds.
Delhi unit to treat 3,000-4,000 tons
Around 3,000-4,000 metric tons of waste reached the site daily, and the new fresh waste processing unit would ensure it was processed regularly, turning it into biogas, green energy, and manure instead of letting it pile up.
Gupta says this is part of a bigger push to treat waste as a resource using modern technology.
She also highlighted other efforts like cleaning the Yamuna River and fighting dust pollution, all aimed at making Delhi greener for the future.