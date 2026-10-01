Delhi CM Rekha Gupta signs excise policy awaiting Union nod
India
Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has signed off on a fresh excise policy that now just needs the Union government's final approval.
If all goes smoothly, the new rules could kick in before Diwali.
This move follows the scrapping of Delhi's last liquor policy in 2022 after it ran into controversy.
Delhi plans 700+ state liquor stores
The big shift? The city wants to bring back government-run liquor stores, more than 700 outlets run by state corporations, leaving private shops out.
The goal is to make things more transparent, boost brand choices, and break any kind of monopoly.
There are also updates for how hotels, clubs, and restaurants serve alcohol.
If approved soon, the new setup could roll out as early as October, promising a cleaner and more regulated system for everyone.