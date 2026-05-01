Delhi CM announces welfare measures for construction, labor communities

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta celebrated International Labour Day by announcing a slew of welfare measures for the city's construction and labor communities. At the Shramik Samman Samaroh, she distributed safety kits to 1,000 construction workers and education kits to 100 children from labor families. The event also saw the launch of a major skill development program aimed at training 35,000 workers every year.

Welfare measures Other initiatives for workers Gupta also announced a complete waiver of registration and renewal fees for construction workers. She introduced the Samuhik Vivah Yojana (Community wedding program) to support workers' families. Plans were also revealed to set up modern Labor Chowks and Shramik Seva Kendras to bring essential government services closer to workers' communities.

Workers' contribution Work is victory! Gupta Gupta extended her greetings to workers across Delhi, stressing their importance in national development. "Work is victory! The contribution of our dedicated workers to the reconstruction and progress of the nation is paramount," she said in a post on X. She also reiterated her government's commitment to protecting labor rights and ensuring their welfare.

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