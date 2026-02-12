Delhi CM takes responsibility for youth's death in uncovered pit

Action taken after probe

This isn't just a one-off—similar accidents have happened recently, exposing big gaps in Delhi's civic safety.

After this tragedy, three Jal Board officials were suspended and two workers arrested for negligence; two contractors were issued non-bailable warrants after being accused of failing to join the probe.

Gupta has promised stricter safety measures, including an eight-point safety framework, promising action if anyone slips up again.

For young people moving around the city every day, these changes could be life-saving.