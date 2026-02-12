Delhi CM takes responsibility for youth's death in uncovered pit
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has taken "full responsibility" after 25-year-old Kamal Dhyani died when his bike fell into an uncovered pit in Janakpuri on February 6.
The autopsy said he died from suffocation and chest injuries, and heartbreakingly, his body remained in the pit for hours while those on site, named in reports as laborer Yogesh and subcontractor Rajesh Prajapati, are accused of not promptly informing police.
Action taken after probe
This isn't just a one-off—similar accidents have happened recently, exposing big gaps in Delhi's civic safety.
After this tragedy, three Jal Board officials were suspended and two workers arrested for negligence; two contractors were issued non-bailable warrants after being accused of failing to join the probe.
Gupta has promised stricter safety measures, including an eight-point safety framework, promising action if anyone slips up again.
For young people moving around the city every day, these changes could be life-saving.