Delhi collapse killed 7, owner Hari Ram Gupta seeks bail
India
After a building collapse in Delhi's Satya Niketan area killed seven people earlier this month, the building's owner, Hari Ram Gupta, is asking for bail due to health and age concerns.
His request was previously denied because the investigation was not finished. Now, the court wants a medical report and will hear his plea on Wednesday.
Police say Gupta's family ignored safety during construction and used the building commercially without proper permissions or plans.
MCD demolishes 543 properties seals 178
Since the collapse, Delhi's civic body, MCD, has cracked down hard on unauthorized constructions, demolishing 543 properties and sealing 178 others between Sept. 6 and Sept. 23.
These moves are aimed at making sure something like this does not happen again.