Delhi collected ₹1,935.44cr ECC, ₹1,153.93cr unspent after Supreme Court direction
Delhi has collected nearly ₹1,935.44 crore from its Environmental Compensation Charge (ECC) to tackle air pollution, but nearly 60% of that, or ₹1,153.93 crore, is still untouched as of September 16, 2026.
Even though winters make pollution much worse here, most of this money has not been put to use yet.
The Supreme Court had previously told Delhi to actually spend these funds on long-term measures and CAQM's interim recommendations.
Delhi ECC mainly funds transport projects
So far, most of the spent ECC cash went into big transport projects like the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System and better lanes for nonmotorized vehicles. But with so much left unused, people are wondering if enough is being done.
Meanwhile, Delhi is ramping up anti-pollution measures this winter, like restricting dirty vehicles and tightening construction rules, to try to keep those PM2.5 levels in check when air quality drops the most.