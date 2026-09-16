Delhi collected ₹1,935.44cr ECC, ₹1,153.93cr unspent after Supreme Court direction

Delhi has collected nearly ₹1,935.44 crore from its Environmental Compensation Charge (ECC) to tackle air pollution, but nearly 60% of that, or ₹1,153.93 crore, is still untouched as of September 16, 2026.

Even though winters make pollution much worse here, most of this money has not been put to use yet.

The Supreme Court had previously told Delhi to actually spend these funds on long-term measures and CAQM's interim recommendations.