Delhi: College student raped during birthday party; accused arrested
India
A 29-year-old man was arrested in Rohini, Delhi, after a 19-year-old college student reported being raped during a birthday party on March 14.
The student, who had come to the party with her friends and is originally from Kolkata, went to the police the next day.
Her quick action led to the accused being taken into custody soon after.
More details about incident
Police say the victim and the accused met for the first time at the party, where he allegedly took advantage of her intoxicated state in a secluded spot.
An FIR was filed under section 64(1) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
The victim has undergone medical tests and has given her statement before a magistrate, while forensic teams are gathering more evidence as police continue their investigation.