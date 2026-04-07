Delhi commission backs insurer denial after owner left Brezza key
India
A Delhi consumer commission just backed the insurer's decision to reject a claim after a Maruti Vitara Brezza was stolen.
The catch? The owner left the original key inside while parking the vehicle far from his residence, something the commission called negligence.
The commission agreed, saying policy rules require you to take basic precautions.
Insurance active but denial upheld
The insurance was active and all paperwork, like FIR and notifications, was done on time. But because there was no proof of a faulty key, the commission said the denial was fair.
Experts suggest always keeping your keys safe and letting your insurer know as soon as possible if something happens: small details can make or break your claim.