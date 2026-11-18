Delhi congestion down 54% at project sites on 42 corridors
Big news for anyone tired of Delhi's endless traffic: congestion is down by 54% at locations where road improvement projects were undertaken.
With smoother routes on 42 corridors and work on eight of 18 signal-free corridors completed, getting around has become way less stressful.
Delhi fixes 61,507 road complaints
Since September, 61,507 road and pothole complaints have been fixed, and there's more on the way.
The city plans to revamp 3,744km of roads in 2026.
Even with new construction restrictions starting December 10, essential projects will keep moving forward.
Plus, the Multi-Lane Free Flow system at 154 entry points to Delhi should help keep bottlenecks in check.