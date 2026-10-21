Delhi constable, friend held for kidnapping near Red Fort ₹2.5L
India
A Delhi Police constable and his friend were arrested and lodged in police custody after allegedly kidnapping a shopkeeper near Red Fort and demanding ₹2.5 lakh from his family.
The duo reportedly picked their target after hearing about his recent business success.
Shopkeeper returned safely, constable suspended
The plan unraveled when a friend of the victim alerted the cops, leading to a sting operation near New Delhi railway station.
Both suspects were caught red-handed, and thankfully, the shopkeeper made it home safely.
The constable has been suspended as police dig deeper into whether anyone else was involved.