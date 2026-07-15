Delhi constable Manish Bhati found dead after allegedly shooting Priyanka
India
A 32-year-old Delhi Police constable, Manish Bhati, was found dead in a Mayur Vihar parking lot on Tuesday evening.
Police believe he died by suicide using his service pistol, the same weapon he allegedly used to shoot his wife, Priyanka, just a day earlier in Kalyanpuri.
His death came after an extensive search that started when Priyanka was found shot and later pronounced dead at the hospital.
CCTV shows Bhati arguing with Priyanka
CCTV footage showed Bhati and Priyanka arguing near their home around 2am before the shooting.
After the incident, police tracked Bhati across several areas for nearly 40 hours.
Priyanka's family said they felt a sense of closure after Bhati's death and will not pursue legal action.
An autopsy is still pending.