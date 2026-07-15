Delhi constable Manish Bhati found dead after allegedly shooting Priyanka

A 32-year-old Delhi Police constable, Manish Bhati, was found dead in a Mayur Vihar parking lot on Tuesday evening.

Police believe he died by suicide using his service pistol, the same weapon he allegedly used to shoot his wife, Priyanka, just a day earlier in Kalyanpuri.

His death came after an extensive search that started when Priyanka was found shot and later pronounced dead at the hospital.