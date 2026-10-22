Delhi content creator Amir Shokeen draws backlash over racial slurs
India
Delhi-based content creator Amir Shokeen is facing major backlash after a video surfaced of him mocking a young man from Tripura with racial slurs like "Chinese" and "chinky."
The clip quickly went viral, sparking outrage online and calls for accountability.
Union minister Kiren Rijiju strongly condemned the behavior, promising that both Delhi and Tripura police would step in.
Tripura chief minister seeks police cooperation
Tripura's chief minister has asked state police to coordinate with Delhi authorities, while one complaint has been filed and politicians across parties have demanded Shokeen's arrest.
Congress MLA Birajit Singha called it disturbing that racial profiling against people from Northeast India keeps happening, emphasizing the need to take such incidents seriously.