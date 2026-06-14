Delhi cools after Himalayan rain with high 35.6°C low 21.4°C
Delhi finally got a break from the intense summer heat this Sunday, thanks to rain and thunderstorms rolling in from the Himalayas.
Saturday's high dropped to 35.6 degrees Celsius, over 4 degrees Celsius cooler than usual, and the low hit 21.4 degrees Celsius, much below average for June.
IMD forecasts possible thunderstorms in Delhi
IMD says to expect partly cloudy skies with possible afternoon or evening thunderstorms today.
Temperatures will hover around 36 to 38 degrees Celsius at their peak and 23 to 25 degrees Celsius at their lowest, so no heat wave, but get ready for muggy air as leftover moisture sticks around.
Delhi AQI 111 satisfactory humidity rising
On Saturday, Delhi's air quality was rated "satisfactory" with an AQI of 111, a welcome change for anyone tired of pollution worries.
Still, keep an eye out for rising humidity.