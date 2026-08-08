Delhi cools to 24.7°C after rain, IMD issues yellow alert
India
Delhi woke up to cooler vibes this Saturday, as overnight rain brought the minimum temperature down to 24.7 degrees Celsius, noticeably below normal for August.
The India Meteorological Department has put out a yellow alert, so you can expect more showers through the day.
Delhi 127mm rainfall, AQI 59
This week's downpour has made it Delhi's wettest first week of August since 2011, with 127mm of rain in just seven days!
The bonus: air quality got a boost too, with the AQI improving to a satisfactory 59 on Saturday morning.
So, it's not just cooler, breathing is easier too.