Delhi cools to 38.5 Celsius as Monday afternoon storms expected

Western disturbance brings Delhi rain

Across Delhi, temperatures ranged from 38.4 Celsius to 39.1 Celsius on Sunday: Ridge was hottest at 39.1 Celsius while Ayanagar was coolest at 38.4 Celsius.

Humidity started off at a sticky 61% in the morning.

Thanks to a western disturbance, some rain and gusty winds are likely until June 19, giving everyone a little relief from the heat wave vibes.

The city's air quality was moderate on Sunday afternoon (AQI 151), so not too bad if you are heading out.