Delhi cools to 38.5 Celsius as Monday afternoon storms expected
Delhi cooled down a bit on Sunday, with the temperature hitting 38.5 Celsius, just below the usual for this time of year, says the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
If you are hoping for a break from the heat, there is good news: light rain and thunderstorms are expected Monday afternoon and evening.
Daytime temperatures should stay around 39 Celsius, dipping to about 26 Celsius at night.
Western disturbance brings Delhi rain
Across Delhi, temperatures ranged from 38.4 Celsius to 39.1 Celsius on Sunday: Ridge was hottest at 39.1 Celsius while Ayanagar was coolest at 38.4 Celsius.
Humidity started off at a sticky 61% in the morning.
Thanks to a western disturbance, some rain and gusty winds are likely until June 19, giving everyone a little relief from the heat wave vibes.
The city's air quality was moderate on Sunday afternoon (AQI 151), so not too bad if you are heading out.