Delhi cop arrested for accepting bribe in property dispute
A Delhi Police Assistant Sub-Inspector, Sunder Pal Singh, was arrested by the CBI after being caught red-handed accepting ₹10 lakh as a bribe.
The money was part of an alleged ₹25 lakh demand from legal consultant Prem Sood during a property dispute in South Delhi's Kailash Colony on February 10, 2026.
Extortion, corruption charges under probe
Singh, posted at C R Park police station, allegedly pressured Sood to sell his property to a buyer named Davinder Salwan.
When the buyer didn't pay up the promised ₹1.5 crore, Singh reportedly threatened Sood with fake legal trouble.
After Sood reported this to the CBI on February 7, officials set up a sting and caught Singh in the act.
He's now in CBI custody as investigators dig deeper into charges of extortion and corruption.