Delhi cop arrested for accepting bribe in property dispute

Extortion, corruption charges under probe

Singh, posted at C R Park police station, allegedly pressured Sood to sell his property to a buyer named Davinder Salwan.

When the buyer didn't pay up the promised ₹1.5 crore, Singh reportedly threatened Sood with fake legal trouble.

After Sood reported this to the CBI on February 7, officials set up a sting and caught Singh in the act.

He's now in CBI custody as investigators dig deeper into charges of extortion and corruption.