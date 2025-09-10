Next Article
Delhi cop arrested for demanding bribe to settle false case
Rakesh Kumar, an Assistant Sub-Inspector at Hauz Qazi police station in Delhi, was arrested after he allegedly took a ₹15,000 bribe to avoid framing someone in a false case.
The Vigilance Unit acted after receiving a written complaint about his demand for a bribe.
Kumar was caught on the spot
Vigilance officers set up a sting using banknotes coated with invisible powder.
When Kumar accepted the cash outside the police station and tried to get rid of some notes, officers managed to recover ₹10,000 and caught him on the spot.
He's now in custody under the Prevention of Corruption Act as investigations continue.