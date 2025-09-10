Delhi reviews its winter pollution action plan

Expect to see 219 mist sprayers at pollution hotspots and 174 anti-smog guns set up on high-rises. This year alone, nearly six lakh vehicles got fined for missing Pollution Under Control certificates. Plus, landfill bio-mining is moving forward—no fires reported so far this season.

What else is in the plan?

Delhi's winter air gets rough thanks to traffic fumes, dust, and burning waste.

The city wants to shift almost 2,000 industries to cleaner fuels and hand out over 500 alternative heaters in neighborhoods.

Road repairs, greener spaces, and awareness campaigns are also in the mix—all aiming to cut those nasty PM2.5 and PM10 levels before smog season peaks.