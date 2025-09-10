Next Article
UP: Dalit man killed by upper-caste villagers over old dispute
A 48-year-old Dalit animal health volunteer, Vinay Kumar, was killed on September 9, 2025, in Arjunpur village, Hathras.
He was attacked by several villagers while heading to his field and died at the hospital soon after.
The incident has triggered strong protests from local Dalit communities.
Outrage leads to highway blockade, police called in
Outraged locals blocked the Aligarh-Agra National Highway, leading to heated exchanges with police as officials tried to restore calm.
Police believe the attack was linked to old disputes and have promised action based on the family's account.
Senior officers rushed to the scene to keep things under control.