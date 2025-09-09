Next Article
Floods in Punjab, Rajasthan threaten food prices
Heavy rains have hit Punjab and Rajasthan hard this season. In Punjab alone, about 70,000 hectares of farmland were flooded.
Key crops like paddy, cotton, and pulses have taken a big hit—raising worries about food prices going up, especially since Punjab is a major rice and wheat producer.
Worst flooding in 40 years
Crisil calls this the worst flooding in 40 years in Punjab, with other crops like bajra and pulses also damaged across states.
August saw way more rain than usual in Punjab and Telangana.
To help out, PM Modi announced an extra ₹1,600 crore for flood relief on top of the existing disaster fund.
With more rain possible in September, everyone's keeping a close eye on crop yields and food prices.