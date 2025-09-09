Floods in Punjab, Rajasthan threaten food prices

Worst flooding in 40 years

Crisil calls this the worst flooding in 40 years in Punjab, with other crops like bajra and pulses also damaged across states.

August saw way more rain than usual in Punjab and Telangana.

To help out, PM Modi announced an extra ₹1,600 crore for flood relief on top of the existing disaster fund.

With more rain possible in September, everyone's keeping a close eye on crop yields and food prices.