Delhi cop kills ED staffer over extramarital affair suspicion
A Delhi Police head constable named Parvesh has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing Ashish Singh, a 30-year-old Enforcement Directorate staffer, during a wedding in Wazirabad on Monday night.
Parvesh believed Singh was having an affair with his wife, and had previously warned Singh's family about it.
Despite the families trying to resolve things, tensions stayed high.
Based on brother's account, police registered a murder case
As Singh and his brother were leaving the wedding, Parvesh—along with his brother Sandeep and brothers-in-law Vipin and Vikash—stopped them.
They reportedly attacked Singh with a pistol butt before Parvesh shot him in the chest.
Singh was rushed to hospital but didn't survive.
Based on his brother's account, police registered a murder case and arrested Parvesh, Sandeep, and Vipin; Vikash is still missing.