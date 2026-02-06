Delhi cops in trouble for misbehaving with lawyer, blocking entry
Three Sagarpur police officers in Delhi landed in trouble after a video surfaced of them using abusive language and blocking a lawyer from entering their station.
The clip quickly spread online, prompting the District Court Bar Associations's Coordination Committee to call the behavior "unacceptable" and hold an urgent meeting.
Lawyers call off protest after police take disciplinary actions
Reacting fast, police suspended one female sub-inspector and transferred another along with the Station House Officer. A vigilance inquiry is also underway.
Initially, lawyers planned a protest and barred Sagarpur cops from Patiala House courts, calling the officers' actions "entirely unacceptable."
But after seeing these quick disciplinary moves, the committee called off their protest after police initiated a vigilance inquiry and took disciplinary steps.