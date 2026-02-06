Delhi cops in trouble for misbehaving with lawyer, blocking entry

Lawyers call off protest after police take disciplinary actions

Reacting fast, police suspended one female sub-inspector and transferred another along with the Station House Officer. A vigilance inquiry is also underway.

Initially, lawyers planned a protest and barred Sagarpur cops from Patiala House courts, calling the officers' actions "entirely unacceptable."

But after seeing these quick disciplinary moves, the committee called off their protest after police initiated a vigilance inquiry and took disciplinary steps.