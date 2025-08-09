Next Article
Delhi cops tie rakhis to people caught breaking traffic rules
This Raksha Bandhan, Delhi Police tried something different—they tied rakhis on the wrists of people caught breaking traffic rules, right as they handed out fines.
The idea was to remind everyone that following traffic laws is also a way to protect each other, just like the festival celebrates looking out for loved ones.
Connecting culture with road safety
Raksha Bandhan is all about caring and protection between siblings.
By bringing this tradition to the streets, police wanted drivers to think of road safety as an act of care and responsibility too.
It's a creative way to connect culture with everyday actions that keep us safe.