Operation Sindoor shows DRDO's tech prowess: Kamat
Operation Sindoor has been called a big win for India's homegrown tech and defense skills.
DRDO chief Samir V Kamat, speaking at DIAT Pune, described it as a "highly coordinated, multidimensional operation" that tackled major challenges on the western borders.
The operation combined the bravery of Indian soldiers with smart tech like sensors, drones, secure communications, AI tools, and precision weapons.
How homegrown tech helped in operation
Kamat highlighted that Indian-made systems—like Akash and BrahMos missiles, anti-drone defenses, and command systems—were key to this success.
These innovations came from years of defense R&D and support from places like DIAT.
The convocation also celebrated 298 students who contributed to these achievements, showing how young talent is shaping India's defense future.