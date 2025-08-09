IAF shot down 6 Pakistani aircraft during Operation Sindoor: Report

The IAF focused on major terror hubs—hitting command centers, radar sites, missile installations, and aircraft hangars (including some housing F-16s under maintenance). They used long-range precision weapons to keep collateral damage low. Satellite images and local media confirmed the impact at key sites like Jaish-e-Mohammed 's Bahawalpur HQ.

Operation put any doubts from Balakot strike to rest: Singh

Singh credited the S-400 air defense system as a "game-changer" that stopped Pakistan from using its own long-range bombs.

He emphasized that India targeted only terror-linked military sites and kept Pakistan informed to avoid escalation.

According to Singh, this operation put any doubts from the 2019 Balakot strike to rest by showing clear, measured retaliation from India's side.