Next Article
Uttarakhand flash floods: 5 dead, over 50 missing
Flash floods hit Uttarkashi's Harsil-Dharali area, leaving five people dead and over 50 missing.
The floods wreaked havoc, stranding hundreds.
By August 8, rescue teams had airlifted 164 people to safety and are still working around the clock.
Helicopters are flying in supplies and giving 1st aid
Helicopters are flying in supplies and giving first aid to those rescued.
Army and civil teams are fixing broken bridges in tough weather so roads can reopen.
They've also restored internet in Harsil to keep rescue efforts coordinated.
Landslides have also disrupted the Char Dham Yatra pilgrimage
About 300 people are still stuck as search teams use thermal cameras, dog squads, and other advanced tools to find the missing.
Landslides have also disrupted the Char Dham Yatra pilgrimage, making things even harder for locals and travelers alike.