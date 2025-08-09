Kolkata police beat up Abhaya's parents during protest march
On the anniversary of Dr. Abhaya's rape and murder at Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital, her parents were reportedly beaten by police while leading a protest for justice.
The march, part of the 'Nabanna Abhijan' movement, saw police use lathis on crowds—including students and political leaders—leaving over 100 injured.
Protesters wanted to keep the focus on Abhaya's case, asking everyone to join without party flags.
Opposition leader joins sit-ins with Abhaya's parents
After clashes broke out, authorities blocked entry to Nabanna (the state secretariat) and allowed protests only at specific spots.
Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari joined sit-ins with Abhaya's parents.
While Sanjay Roy has already been sentenced to life for Abhaya's murder, the CBI is still investigating if others were involved.
Across Kolkata, medical groups also held torch rallies in her memory.