Kolkata police beat up Abhaya's parents during protest march India Aug 09, 2025

On the anniversary of Dr. Abhaya's rape and murder at Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital, her parents were reportedly beaten by police while leading a protest for justice.

The march, part of the 'Nabanna Abhijan' movement, saw police use lathis on crowds—including students and political leaders—leaving over 100 injured.

Protesters wanted to keep the focus on Abhaya's case, asking everyone to join without party flags.