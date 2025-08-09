Next Article
PM Modi's visit to Bengaluru tomorrow: Traffic restrictions in place
Heads up, Bengaluru!
On Sunday, 8:30am to 2:30pm several main roads—including Marenahalli Main Road, Hosur Road, and parts of Electronic City—will see traffic restrictions because of PM Modi's visit.
If you're out and about during these hours, expect delays and plan your routes in advance.
Alternative routes
To help you get around more smoothly, traffic police suggest using Sarakki Market Road or 9th Cross if you're heading to Jayadeva Hospital from Rajalakshmi Junction.
For Bannerghatta Road or beyond, Outer Ring Road is a good bet.
Parking will be off-limits on Marenahalli Main Road and nearby streets while the visit is underway—so double-check your route before heading out!