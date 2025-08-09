Uttarkashi flash floods: 60-100 people missing, rescue ops on India Aug 09, 2025

Flash floods hit Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand on August 5 after days of heavy rain, leaving around 60-100 people missing and at least five confirmed dead.

Rescue teams—led by the ITBP and joined by the Army, NDRF, and SDRF—are using helicopters to reach stranded villagers despite tough weather.

Landslides and broken bridges have blocked key roads, making it even harder to get help where it's needed most.