Uttarkashi flash floods: 60-100 people missing, rescue ops on
Flash floods hit Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand on August 5 after days of heavy rain, leaving around 60-100 people missing and at least five confirmed dead.
Rescue teams—led by the ITBP and joined by the Army, NDRF, and SDRF—are using helicopters to reach stranded villagers despite tough weather.
Landslides and broken bridges have blocked key roads, making it even harder to get help where it's needed most.
Finding survivors huge challenge as access cut off
With access cut off and communication down, finding survivors has become a huge challenge.
While over 190 people have already been rescued and mobile networks are slowly coming back online, fixing roads could take weeks because of the rough terrain.
Authorities are focused on keeping everyone safe while working around Uttarkashi's unstable geology—which means they're moving carefully to avoid more disasters during ongoing rescue ops.