Delhi couple arrested for spying for Pakistan's ISI
What's the story
The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested a couple, Sahil (25) and Sameera (21), for allegedly spying on behalf of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). According to a report by India Today, the couple was in touch with intelligence operatives based in Pakistan and helped them procure sensitive information about India. The investigation has reportedly revealed connections from Delhi to Karachi and Islamabad, with Pakistani handlers allegedly sending money to the couple.
Espionage details
The couple procured Indian SIM cards for their handlers
The police say Sahil and Sameera procured eight Indian SIM cards and sent them to Pakistan via Dubai between 2024 and 2025.
They were allegedly paid ₹30,000 for this service by their handlers.
The SIM cards were then used to create WhatsApp accounts in Pakistan, which were used by Pakistani intelligence operatives to contact people in India and gather sensitive information.
Investigation progress
Sahil assigned to conduct reconnaissance of cantonment areas across India
The police allege that Sahil was assigned to conduct reconnaissance of cantonment areas across India and recruit people for espionage.
He also allegedly provided information about Army personnel facing court-martial proceedings.
The investigation further revealed that Sameera was involved in facilitating contact between Sahil and a Pakistani agent through Instagram in 2024.
Arrest details
Arrests made, investigation underway
The Special Cell first arrested Sahil from Chand Bibi Camp in Sarai Kale Khan, Delhi.
A forensic analysis of his phone revealed chats with Pakistani agents, leading to Sameera's arrest.
Two mobile phones were recovered from the couple, containing conversations with Pakistani intelligence operatives and information about their activities in India.
Background check
Background of the accused and details of the investigation
Sahil, a BA graduate from Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), was unemployed since June 2025.
Sameera studied at Kanya Vidyalaya in Keshav Puram and worked at a call center in Noida before her arrest.
The investigation started after receiving information about logistical support to terrorist organizations and their alleged overground workers and sleeper cells.