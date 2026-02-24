Delhi couple booked for making racist remarks to Arunachal women
India
A Delhi couple, Harsh Singh and Ruby Jain, has been booked for allegedly making racist remarks toward three women from Arunachal Pradesh after a dispute over AC drilling dust in Malviya Nagar on February 20.
The couple reportedly used slurs like "momo" and made offensive comments about the women's work.
Northeast leaders react, demand action
Police have registered an FIR against Singh and Jain. Officials say the couple are absconding, although Singh has said in a video that he and his family are cooperating with the investigation.
While Singh posted a video apology saying it was "heat of the moment," the women are asking for a formal written apology.
The incident has sparked outrage among Northeast leaders and calls for swift action against such prejudice.