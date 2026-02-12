Delhi couple conned of ₹14.85cr in international scam
India
A retired NRI couple in Delhi—Dr. Indira Taneja (77) and Dr. Om Taneja (81)—fell victim to a high-tech scam between December 2025 and January 2026.
Scammers, pretending to be from TRAI, police, CBI, and customs, convinced them their bank account was tied to a massive money laundering case.
Under threats of "digital arrest" and constant video calls, the couple ended up transferring ₹14.85 crore across eight transactions.
Eight suspects arrested, ₹2.08cr frozen
Delhi Police have arrested eight suspects linked to the scam and frozen ₹2.08 crore while tracing the money trail—which may even involve cryptocurrency.
The investigation is still on as police look for more people connected to this international syndicate operating out of places like Cambodia and Nepal.