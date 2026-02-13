Delhi couple found dead at home; loud noise heard
India
A couple in their early 30s were found dead at their northeast Delhi home after a loud noise was heard around 3.30pm and family members found the man unconscious.
Police believe a domestic dispute may have led to the tragedy.
Their two young sons, aged five and seven, were out for tuition at the time.
Police investigating all angles
The husband was found unconscious outside and later declared dead at the hospital—investigators think he jumped from the second floor.
His wife was discovered locked inside a room and is believed to have ingested poison, though there were no visible injuries.
Police are looking into all angles, including suicide and accident, with forensic teams gathering evidence to piece together what happened.