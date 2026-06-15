Delhi couple says IVF clinic gave them wrong embryos

Rathores allege embryo switch and forgery

The Rathores allege the clinic switched embryos without their consent and even forged Meenu's signature while she was under anesthesia.

After police didn't act, a Delhi court ordered an FIR in March over possible IVF law violations and child trafficking worries.

The clinic tried to stop the investigation but failed, so for now, the search for answers continues.

As Rahul puts it, he had spent the last five months studying the Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Act and that the couple had been struggling to get answers for five months.