Delhi couple says IVF clinic gave them wrong embryos
A Delhi couple, Rahul and Meenu Rathore, say their IVF clinic gave them the wrong embryos.
Their suspicion started when their twin daughters, born in January 2026, didn't look like them.
DNA tests confirmed the girls aren't biologically related to either parent: Turns out the twins were found to be anonymous donor embryos used by the clinic.
Rathores allege embryo switch and forgery
The Rathores allege the clinic switched embryos without their consent and even forged Meenu's signature while she was under anesthesia.
After police didn't act, a Delhi court ordered an FIR in March over possible IVF law violations and child trafficking worries.
The clinic tried to stop the investigation but failed, so for now, the search for answers continues.
As Rahul puts it, he had spent the last five months studying the Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Act and that the couple had been struggling to get answers for five months.