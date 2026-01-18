Delhi couple scammed of ₹14.85cr in fake 'digital arrest' plot
A retired doctor couple from Delhi, Dr. Om and Dr. Indira Taneja, lost ₹14.85 crore after cybercriminals pretended to be TRAI and Mumbai Police officials.
The scammers accused them of serious crimes like money laundering and tax evasion, then used fake court orders and nonstop video calls to isolate the couple and pressure them into transferring huge sums across multiple bank accounts.
What's happening now?
The scam unraveled when Dr. Indira was told to visit a police station for a bogus RBI refund.
Delhi Police have since arrested three suspects linked to the fraud, put about ₹1.9-2.1 crore on hold and found that money had been routed through more than 700 mule accounts as they probe possible links to China- and Cambodia-based scammers, and registered an e-FIR before transferring the probe to specialist cyber units.
The investigation is still ongoing as police look for more people involved.