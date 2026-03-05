Delhi court acquits man in 1999 ceiling collapse case
After nearly 27 years, a Delhi court has acquitted Shiv Dutt, the owner of a house where a ceiling collapse during renovation work in 1999 led to one worker's death and left seven others injured.
Dutt had hired an independent contractor for the job at his Maujpur home, and the accident happened while lifting the first-floor lintel.
Key witnesses changed their stories
On February 20, 2026, Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Pankaj Rai ruled that there wasn't enough evidence to prove Dutt was negligent.
Key witnesses changed their stories and there was no expert opinion or structural engineer report on record to link Dutt directly to any structural issues or blame him for what happened under the contractor's watch.
The court also acquitted him but asked authorities to make sure victims' families get compensation from state funds.