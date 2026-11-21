Delhi court asks AISA's Neha Bora for peace bond explanation
Neha Bora, who leads the All India Students's Association (AISA), has been told by a Delhi court to explain by December 10 why she wouldn't sign a peace bond.
This follows six FIRs against her for protesting against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
The court stepped in after her counsel, advocate Abhik Chimni, asked for details about the police cases filed against her.
Neha Bora detained in October protest
Bora's troubles began when she was detained during a protest in October. Afterward, police wanted her to furnish a ₹10,000 bond with one surety, promising to keep the peace, saying she broke rules with slogans and demonstrations.
Bora pushed back in court, arguing this was an attempt to silence dissent.
The Delhi High Court sided with the magistrate but made sure Bora would get all material relied upon against her before any final call is made on her case.