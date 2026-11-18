Delhi court asks police to explain Sonia Gandhi voter listing
A Delhi court has told police to explain what action they have taken on a complaint against senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.
The case claims she was listed as a voter in 1980, even though she officially became an Indian citizen only in 1983.
The next hearing is set for November 27.
Complaint revived, Gandhi calls it political
This is not the first time the issue came up. The complaint was dismissed earlier for lack of evidence.
But it got revived after a judge pointed out that, by law, the magistrate needed to seek a police report and hear the investigating officer before deciding an application for registration of an FIR.
Meanwhile, Gandhi's team calls the whole thing "politically motivated" and says there is no new proof since this is about something that happened more than 25 years ago.