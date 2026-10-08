Delhi court charges bus driver, conductor in 16-year-old kidnapping, gang-rape
A Delhi court has officially charged a bus driver and conductor with kidnapping and gang-raping a 16-year-old girl.
Back in August, the girl, who is in Class 11 and from Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh, was traveling to meet her cousin in Noida, mistakenly got off at the wrong spot in heavy rain, and signaled an approaching sleeper bus.
The conductor allegedly told her the bus was headed to Noida Sector 63, and the two men allegedly attacked her during the trip.
Court rejects defense concocted evidence claim
On October 7, Special Judge (POCSO) Sonam Gupta framed charges under serious laws like the POCSO Act for aggravated penetrative sexual assault.
The court rejected the defense's contention that the case was built on evidence "concocted" by police under media pressure, saying the evidence shall be tested at the stage of trial.
Police used CCTV footage to quickly track down and arrest both accused.
Next up: the court will hear the victim's statement on October 24.