Delhi court charges bus driver, conductor in 16-year-old kidnapping, gang-rape

A Delhi court has officially charged a bus driver and conductor with kidnapping and gang-raping a 16-year-old girl.

Back in August, the girl, who is in Class 11 and from Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh, was traveling to meet her cousin in Noida, mistakenly got off at the wrong spot in heavy rain, and signaled an approaching sleeper bus.

The conductor allegedly told her the bus was headed to Noida Sector 63, and the two men allegedly attacked her during the trip.