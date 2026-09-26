Delhi court criticizes Gurugram police over Yuvraj Singh Manchanda probe
A Delhi court has called out Gurugram police for how they managed the case of Yuvraj Singh Manchanda, after his sister raised concerns about preserving evidence.
The court was especially troubled by the cremation of an unidentified body along with personal belongings, and delays in sharing key details on ZIPNET, a police network.
Two postmortems conflict, police name suspects
The judge pointed out that two postmortem reports didn't match up: one mentioned bullet wounds, while the other said drowning.
The court also flagged that an executive magistrate wasn't informed during the inquest, and that information wasn't uploaded properly.
Meanwhile, police revealed Manchanda was allegedly murdered by his ex-colleague Anya Vats and her partner Sanyam Sachdeva, who allegedly disclosed details about the murder and disposal of the body during interrogation.