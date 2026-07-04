Delhi court delays bail decision for Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam
A Delhi court has put off its decision on whether activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam will get bail in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case.
Both have been held under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and they say being jailed this long without trial goes against their basic rights.
Khalid and Imam cite SC rulings
Khalid pointed to a recent Supreme Court remark that "bail is the rule" even under tough laws like UAPA, saying this changes things since his last bail denial.
Imam stressed he has spent over six years (about 6 years 5 months as of July 2026) behind bars without charges being formally framed, with no significant development in proceedings for an extended period.
Both also leaned on Supreme Court rulings that warn against keeping people locked up indefinitely without trial.