Delhi court delays bail decision for Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam

Khalid and Imam cite SC rulings

Khalid pointed to a recent Supreme Court remark that "bail is the rule" even under tough laws like UAPA, saying this changes things since his last bail denial.

Imam stressed he has spent over six years (about 6 years 5 months as of July 2026) behind bars without charges being formally framed, with no significant development in proceedings for an extended period.

Both also leaned on Supreme Court rulings that warn against keeping people locked up indefinitely without trial.