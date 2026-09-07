YouTuber Ajeet Bharti's anticipatory bail plea rejected
What's the story
A Delhi court has rejected the anticipatory bail plea of YouTuber and commentator Ajeet Bharti, Bar and Bench reported. The case against him was registered under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, commonly known as the SC/ST Act. The order was passed by Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Pratap Singh Laler.
Court proceedings
Delhi Police's arguments
Delhi Police argued that the anticipatory bail plea was not maintainable and assured the court that Bharti would not be arrested just because a case had been registered.
They also pointed out that all offenses mentioned in the FIR carry a maximum punishment of seven years.
The investigating officer had not issued any notice to Bharti, the counsel added.
Case background
FIR registered on August 23
The FIR against Bharti was registered at Delhi's North Avenue Police Station on August 23. The case is under the SC/ST Act, Section 67 of the IT Act, and Sections 196(1)(c) and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
The complaint was filed by Balakram Bauddh, Delhi State President of the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram).
It was over a video titled SB79: Reservation Hatao Andolan Nautanki & More | Saptahik Bakaiti that was published on Bharti's handle.
Defense argument
Reaction to 'grave provocation': Bharti's counsel
Bharti's counsel, advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai, defended his comments as a reaction to a "grave provocation."
He said the provocation was a comment about Bharti's married sister.
"My remarks were made as a reaction because somebody said my married sister should marry someone," he stated.
Dehadrai also rejected allegations of making comments about Babasaheb Ambedkar.
The court will issue a detailed order on Bharti's anticipatory bail plea by this evening.