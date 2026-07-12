Delhi court denies protection for woman's Shaheen Bagh grave
India
A Delhi court has turned down a request to protect a woman's grave in Shaheen Bagh cemetery, saying public burial grounds are meant for the whole community, not just one family.
The petitioner, M Basharat Hussain, argued that Islamic law forbids disturbing graves before full decomposition, but the court felt granting special protection would set an unfair precedent.
Court cites limited space, reuse necessary
The judge pointed out there is simply not enough space at the cemetery, so reusing graves is necessary.
Graveyard managers also said no one can claim permanent rights over a public plot.
Hussain wasn't able to prove his wife's body had not yet decomposed, but he can still present evidence at trial if he wants to keep fighting for her grave.