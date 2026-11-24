Delhi court denies Shubham Tyagi bail over Satya Niketan collapse
A Delhi court has refused bail to Shubham Tyagi, who ran the Satya Niketan PG where a building collapse killed seven people, including five students, on September 6, 2026.
The judge pointed out that Tyagi knew about illegal construction risks but did not act, calling the incident extremely serious.
Police file 638-page chargesheet naming accused
The court made it clear that Tyagi prioritized money over student safety and did not accept his claims of not being involved.
He has been in custody since surrendering on September 11, and the trial is just starting.
Police have filed a 638-page chargesheet naming the accused, and the court worries letting him out could affect witnesses.