Delhi court denies Umar Khalid's short break from jail
India
JNU activist Umar Khalid asked for a short break from jail to care for his sick mother and attend family rituals after his uncle died.
But the Delhi court, led by Judge Sameer Bajpai, turned down his request on Tuesday.
Khalid accused in northeast Delhi riots
Khalid is one of the main accused in the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, which broke out during protests against the CAA and NRC.
The violence left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.
He's facing serious charges under UAPA and IPC, with authorities calling them "masterminds."