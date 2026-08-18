Delhi court dismisses plea, upholds kidnapping charges against Gujarat police
A Delhi court has dismissed the plea of four Gujarat police officers accused of kidnapping a minor to force his father's surrender.
The judge called their actions, "Their duty was to search for the accused who was the father of the minor and not to take the minor child in their custody and act like colonial overlords of the past and hang that minor child as a bait for his father to surrender before them," making it clear these acts had nothing to do with their official duties.
The court also agreed with earlier charges of kidnapping.
Officers allegedly transported boy to Gujarat
Back in 2008, the officers allegedly took a young boy from his mother in Delhi while searching for her husband, then transported him to Gujarat.
The boy later told a magistrate he was locked up and mistreated during the journey.
The court stressed that police cannot break the law or violate anyone's rights, saying, "It is not merely acting in official capacity that would give them protection but the act committed should also have a reasonable connection to that duty."