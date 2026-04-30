Delhi court drops case against Kapil Mishra in 2020 riots
A Delhi court has dropped the case against BJP leader Kapil Mishra, who was accused of involvement in the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.
The reason? The person who filed the complaint, Mohammad Iliyas, didn't show up in court, nor did his counsel, so the judge saw no real interest in moving forward.
He failed to appear to record evidence.
Court rejected Mohammad Iliyas's FIR attempt
Iliyas had accused Mishra and his associates of blocking roads and damaging vendors' property back in August 2024.
But after filing, neither he nor his legal team followed through or showed up to testify.
The court had already rejected an earlier attempt to file an FIR, saying there wasn't enough basis for a criminal case.
The judge also pointed out that Iliyas's lawyers seemed inconsistent and casual about the whole thing, while the case was dismissed for non-prosecution after repeated absences.