Delhi court drops case against Kapil Mishra in 2020 riots

Court rejected Mohammad Iliyas's FIR attempt

Iliyas had accused Mishra and his associates of blocking roads and damaging vendors' property back in August 2024.

But after filing, neither he nor his legal team followed through or showed up to testify.

The court had already rejected an earlier attempt to file an FIR, saying there wasn't enough basis for a criminal case.

The judge also pointed out that Iliyas's lawyers seemed inconsistent and casual about the whole thing, while the case was dismissed for non-prosecution after repeated absences.